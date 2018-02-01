Bond denied former JPS bus driver

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
New developments in the case against a former Jackson Public Schools bus driver charged with sexually assaulting an elementary school student. Judge William Skinner denied bond for 25-year-old Christopher Patton, on the recommendation of Hinds County prosecutor Gerald Mumford.
Judge Skinner called Patton a danger to the community.
The student's parent notified police after the incident was reported early last December.
Patton is charged with sexually battery and gratification of lust and fired by JPS after his arrest.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.