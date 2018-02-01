Bond denied former JPS bus driver

New developments in the case against a former Jackson Public Schools bus driver charged with sexually assaulting an elementary school student. Judge William Skinner denied bond for 25-year-old Christopher Patton, on the recommendation of Hinds County prosecutor Gerald Mumford.

Judge Skinner called Patton a danger to the community.

The student's parent notified police after the incident was reported early last December.

Patton is charged with sexually battery and gratification of lust and fired by JPS after his arrest.

