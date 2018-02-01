Court ordered visits to a state prison denied for former teacher serving time

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A former Walthall County teacher serving time for having sex with students is asking the State Supreme Court for visitation with her four daughters.
A county judge ruled against 44 year old Nolana Griffin saying court ordered visitation to a prison was not in the girls best interest and should be left up to the discretion of the children's father.
Griffin pleaded guilty in 2014 to four counts of sexual battery of a minor. The State Supreme Court is upholding the ruling denying the court ordered visits.
Griffin is serving 15 years.
