Copiah County man's appeal of manslaughter conviction denied by State Court of Appeals

A Copiah County man's conviction and sentence for heat-of -passion manslaughter is upheld by the State Court of Appeals.

56-year-old William Parks is serving 18 years in prison for the shooting death of 23-year-old Joshua Tarver in 2014.

Parks claims he shot Tarver in self-defense. Tarver worked for Parks at his auto repair business near Crystal Springs and had lived in a trailer on his property.

In his appeal, Parks claims the jury should not have been instructed on heat-of-passion manslaughter, that a deputy coroner was not qualified to testify on Tarver's cause of death or about his autopsy, and there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction.

