More Stories of Dr. Doom: Robert Brazile reflects as Pro Football HOF announcement nears

Robert Brazile made quarterbacks nervous in the 70's and 80's. The tables are turned this week for the Jackson State great. Five months of waiting could pay off Saturday.



"When I got the phone call, the president told me that I was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Brazile said. "And that just overwhelmed me, it took me actually...a lot of my fans would understand, I cried like a baby. But it was tears of joy, tears of something that every football player wants to hear when they get that phone call."



The Mobile native was one of the faces of the Houston Oilers. He was named a First-Team All-Pro four times and selected to seven straight Pro Bowls.



Brazile has nothing but fond memories of playing in columbia blue. "My son summed it up all the time, he always used to say it's Doom's Dome. It wasn't a bad day in the AstroDome. So I had no excuse not to do my best at all times. Playing in the 8th Wonder of the World was one of the best things that had happened to me. It helped me get 10 years in the league."

The story behind the nickname Dr. Doom is worthy of being in Canton. It was a Windy City breakfast in 1975 featuring a legendary broadcaster.

"Back in the day they had the College All-Star Game. They'd take the College All-Stars and play against the Super Bowl champions. There's a linebacker named Richard Woods, Richard picks up the newspaper, the Chicago Tribune, there's a guy named Dr. Doom. And that's going to be your nickname. Howard Cosell, with how quick and smart he is, said and it fits him too Richard. Richard looked at him, we both looked at him, said what does it mean it fits him? He said take that Doom: Death On Offensive Men. And that's when it stuck with me."



Robert Brazile never played on Sunday's biggest stage. But it's fitting that #52 could be a prelude to Super Bowl 52. He would be the 4th Jackson State Tiger to have a bronze bust. "If you want to be somebody, be a Lemuel Barney. If you want to be somebody, be a Jackie Slater. If you want to be a somebody, be a Walter Payton. If I get that, it'll be another chapter in that same book I hope. I want to take that Gold Jacket and do as much as they have done and more for Jackson State and the people that I love."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018 will be revealed Saturday. The newest group will also be featured on the NFL Honors Saturday at 8:00pm on WLBT.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.