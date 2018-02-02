Coming up on WLBT: A bridge closure may impact morning commute

A Hinds County bridge is closing for repairs and this may impact your drive in. We'll have a live report at the top of the hour.
Authorities are investigating the first homicide of the year in Yazoo County.
It was a scary moment for students at Raymond High School yesterday. We'll tell you what happened there as they prepare to head back to class today.
Is winter here to stay or can we move along with our lives?More >>
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.More >>
Authorities say a grenade launcher, loaded with a live grenade, was left with other donated items at a Florida Goodwill store.More >>
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
Eleven-year-old Mary asked her sixth-grade teacher for help writing a letter to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Instead of "Hillary," The teacher addressed the letter to "Hiliar."More >>
