Coming up on WLBT: A bridge closure may impact morning commute - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: A bridge closure may impact morning commute

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

A Hinds County bridge is closing for repairs and this may impact your drive in. We'll have a live report at the top of the hour. 

Authorities are investigating the first homicide of the year in Yazoo County. 

It was a scary moment for students at Raymond High School yesterday. We'll tell you what happened there as they prepare to head back to class today.

See you in 10.

~Joy

Powered by Frankly