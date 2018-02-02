Five arrested in Madison Co. drug raid, stolen JPD swat machine gun recovered

A stolen JPD swat weapon was recovered during a drug raid in Madison County on Saturday morning. Five people were arrested.

The Madison County Sheriff's SWAT team and narcotics investigators raided four homes in Canton around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Three of the homes were on Jackson Street and the other one was on Kings Way off Sharon Road.

Five people were arrested and four of them are in custody at the Madison County Detention Center on various charges.

Here are the suspects and their charges.

- Jeremiah Kelly (30 yrs old) charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute while in possession of firearm and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

- Dexter Smith (31 yrs old) charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana

- Lenaris Milton (42 yrs old) charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Melton was released on bond Wednesday.

- Dannie Williams (57 yrs old) charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

- Lavar Williams (37 yrs old) charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Lavar was in custody on a separate charge at the time of the other arrests and charged in connection with the case.

Officers found a fully-automatic submachine gun stolen from the Jackson Police Department's SWAT team four years ago. They also recovered cocaine and $130,000 in cash.

The investigation into this drug ring had been going on for over a year.

Several other guns, including a stolen Taurus handgun were also recovered from the homes. About $65,000-$70,000 worth of marijuana, powder cocaine and crack cocaine was also recovered. Investigators also found plastic storage containers they say were shipped via USPS or FedEx/UPS containing drugs.

There were no injuries during the raid.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.