Kemper County man arrested for rape and incest

A Kemper County man has been arrested for rape and incest.

53-year-old Andrew McGraw was arrested on allegations of raping a relative, identified as a vulnerable adult. The Kemper County Sheriff's Office assisted the AG's office with booking McGraw into the Kemper County jail.

McGraw had his initial appearance in court on Friday, where he was charged with one count of rape and one count of incest, and received a $100,000 bond.

If convicted, McGraw could face up to 10 years in prison on the incest charge and life on the rape charge.

