Father of Eagles quarterback has connection to Jackson restaurant scene

Super Bowl LII is just three days away, when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here's something you might not know: Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was born in Arizona, but his family has a connection to Mississippi. His father, Larry Foles is a Petal native but moved to Jackson in the 70's to manage restaurants.

And that was a huge influence for Nick.

"I go to seminary in the offseason, graduate school. Maybe being like a high school pastor someday. I grew up in the restaurant business, so that's something I've always wanted to do. Dad has done it well. He's 71 years old now and he's one of my heroes."

Before becoming a father and a self-made millionaire, Larry helped Bill Latham, a man synonymous with Babalu and Table 100.

"In 1973, I was finishing up a semester of school, coming to Jackson to get a job. Got a job at TGIFriday's. And Larry Foles was the general manager. And Buster Corley of Dave and Buster's was the head waiter. And Fred Cerami was the assistant manager.," Latham recalls."His leadership style, the way he ran the restaurant, the respect he had for employees, he was a leader. Larry has had many successful restaurants: Z'Tejas, Hopdoddy, Eddie V's, mostly out on the West Coast. Probably talk to Larry a few times a year. So knowing that we've got a connection with the Philadelphia Eagles is great. Be somebody we can really pull for Sunday."

