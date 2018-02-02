Train, car accident leaves one injured in Clinton

The Clinton Fire and Police departments are on the scene of an accident where a car and train collided on Friday. The accident happened at Parker Drive and Clinton Blvd.

Mark Jones of the City of Clinton said there was one minor injury to the driver of the car.

Several railroad crossings are blocked including:

Lindale Drive

Lakeview Drive

Oakwood Drive

People driving in the area are asked to use the Clinton Parkway until the train can move and the accident can be cleared.

Clinton residents are reminded not to sit on the tracks at Lakeview, Lindale and Parker Drive while trying to turn onto Clinton Blvd.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you up-to-date with the latest.

