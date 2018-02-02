3 on the Road: Hall of Fame Restaurant

It’s Super Bowl Weekend and two things come to mind right away: football and food! A little building on Highway 49 at Little Yazoo combines the two. At first, it may strike you that naming your place “Hall of Fame” may be a little braggadocios, but like Dizzy Dean used to say, “It ain’t bragging if you can do it.”

And Hall of Fame Restaurant’s burgers can do it: live up to the name.

But actually, the Hall of Fame name came about in another way, too. The owner is the brother of NFL Hall of Fame member, Willie Brown who played with the Oakland Raiders.

But David Brown also says when he opened the place he intended to be the best.

“And uh, we went into this business and we were trying to come up with a name," said Brown. "So well we got to be the best. And in order to be the best you’ve got to be in the hall of fame. So that’s why we came up with the name, Hall of Fame Restaurant.”

Now, you could pick a great name and not put anything behind it and you’d just have a great name. But David Brown knew what he had to do was to make his food live up to the name.

“In order to be the best, we had to get the best cooks. And we told them what we expected and they came through,” added David

Hazel Davis heads up the kitchen. She didn’t mind my camera in her territory. She knew I wouldn’t pick up on any of her major trade secrets, because the main ingredient in her food is intangible, anyway.

When asked, “Hazel, what’s the secret to a good hamburger?” She says, “Love!”

Not only will you find a lot of football memorabilia in the dining room at the Hall of Fame Restaurant, but on the menu, too.

“The best guys, the best football players, one of them’s name is Peyton Manning. Eli Manning, Jerry Rice, Willie Brown," said David. "And that’s how we came up. We try to get the best. Keep the best football players with the best hamburgers.”

“I drive a long way just for one of these burgers here,” said a customer.

No doubt. Once you get a taste of the big time, nothing else will do. Any NFL player would be honored to be inducted into a hall of fame somewhere. But you know you’ve arrived when you have a burger named for you at the Hall of Fame Restaurant in Little Yazoo, Mississippi.

