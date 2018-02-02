One dead, one injured in house fire on Capitol Street - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

breaking

One dead, one injured in house fire on Capitol Street

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire on the 1500 block of Capitol Street near Glenmary Street.

Chief Cleotha Sanders of the Jackson Fire Department  said one person was found dead in the fire and another person was also found inside the home and transported to a local hospital where the condition is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly