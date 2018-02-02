UPDATE: Electrical cord causes West Capitol St fire that leaves one dead, one injured

We now know the cause of the fire that leaves one dead and one injured at a West Capitol Street house.

Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders of the Jackson Fire Department said that the home was being supplied with electricity through an illegal setup. The cause of the fire was determined to be an overhead electrical cord that was supplying a space heater.

The fire happened at the 1500 block of Capitol Street near Glenmary Street on Friday afternoon.

JFD said one person was found dead in the fire and another person was also found inside the home and was transported to a local hospital where the condition is unknown.

This investigation is ongoing pending the coroner's report.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved