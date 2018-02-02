Stolen JPD SWAT machine gun recovered in Canton drug raid

A drug sweep in Madison County recovered a stolen SWAT fully automatic submachine gun. The weapon was stolen from the Jackson Police Department 4 years ago.

Some 70-thousand dollars in crack, powdered Cocaine, and marijuana were recovered. One-hundred-thirty-thousand dollars in cash was also confiscated during the Saturday morning raid.

A year-long investigation led to the Canton drug ring. Five people face charges. The suspects are Jeremiah Kelly, Dexter Smith, Dannie Williams, Lavar Williams and Lenaris Milton.

All face drug charges and an assortment of weapons charges. The suspects were busted at homes on Jackson Street in Canton and Kings Way in Madison County.

The raid was carried out by the Madison County sheriff's SWAT team and narcotics investigators.

