County government employees captured parking illegally downtown

Finding a parking spot in downtown Jackson can be difficult. Parking illegally near the Hinds County Chancery Courthouse is becoming all too common, but who's getting away with it may surprise you.

We found that many offenders work for the Hinds County Sheriff's Department and Hinds County.

"They have taken an oath to uphold the law, but they're breaking the law," said Jay Baker who often works in downtown Jackson.

The property researcher has been monitoring parking violations, especially among Hinds County law officers and county employees.

For a year Baker has captured pictures of Hinds County Sheriff's Department vehicles and county vehicles parked in front of fire hydrants, crosswalks and other prohibited areas along Tombigbee and President Streets.

"It just appears that the city is not writing any traffic tickets anymore and because of that the county employees and the board of supervisor employees, the sheriff's department, and the police department have all decided that they're just gonna park in spots that are not parking spots," said Baker.

We reached out to the Jackson Police Department and was told they will not be commenting.

Hinds County Sheriff's Department Major Pete Luke said county employees and Sheriff's personnel parking illegally are subject to being ticketed and fined if they are found to be illegally parked.

"Sheriff Mason has made it clear that his officers are not above the law. Deputies are expected to be cognizant of their actions," said Luke.

The Sheriff's Department official added that they do not expect that this will be an ongoing issue.

The fine for parking in front of a fire hydrant is $41.00.

Fines for parking in restricted and prohibited areas are $21.00 each.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.