Madison County Schools Superintendent stepping down

Dr. Ronnie McGehee has announced he will step down as Superintendent of the Madison County School District on or before June 30, 2018.

Dr. McGehee was appointed as interim Superintendent in late 2010 and was elected to serve his first term as Superintendent beginning in 2011 and elected again in 2015. Previously, he served the District as an assistant principal, lead principal, and deputy superintendent. He has served the Madison County Schools for twenty-one years.

The Board of Education is embarking upon a search for a new superintendent. Under recently enacted state law, the new superintendent will not be elected; instead, the Board must appoint a superintendent.

The search process will take several months. The Board anticipates naming a new superintendent before the end of this school year.

