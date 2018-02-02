Theft Victim Sees Stolen Car In Our Investigation Story

Our investigation found teams of trespassers on the closed Jackson Enterprise Center property, stealing metal. Anything not bolted down being stripped, even water pipes, causing massive flooding on the property. Our story caught the eye of a local businessman.

Neal Lee said, "We saw a stolen car from my property on the news last night and wanted to come verify it."

Lee from Hayles towing just down the street looking for his employees stolen Chevy Impala, which was taken in September.

We showed Lee where we found the car, the day before, hidden in a flooded warehouse.

"It's in a foot of water and it's pretty much stripped so it's not worth getting out," said Lee.

The vehicle trashed, along with the building.

Local business owners concerned the looting, pillaging and criminal activity could spread, leading to diminishing property values in the Highway 80 corridor.

Nina Holbrook who works for years as an advocate for business in the area said, "obviously these people have money, they bought these properties and they need to be made by the city of Jackson to take care of these properties and quit just doing this to our city."

"According to the police they're not worried about anything being stolen from here. It's gonna continue to go down the solution would be to put security here or either tear this place to the ground," said Lee

We contacted the city yesterday to see if they were aware of the thefts or the current state of the building.

Our calls were not returned.

We will keep you updated on any developments we find there.

