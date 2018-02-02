Three more civil rights icons to attend upcoming museum gala in Jackson as honorees

Rita Schwerner Bender, Ruby Bridges Hall and former state Representative Robert Clark will join Congressmen John Lewis and Bennie Thompson at the new Mississippi Civil Rights Museum February 23. They are honorees of the Friends of Mississippi Civil Rights Gala and Grand Celebration event in downtown Jackson.

Rita Schwerner Bender is the civil rights activist wife of Mickey Schwerner, who along with James Chaney and Andrew Goodman, died at the hands of klansmen during the Mississippi Freedom Summer in 1964.

Ruby Bridges Hall, at age 6, became the first African American child to integrate a New Orleans elementary school in 1960 and former state representative Robert Clark is the first black Mississippian elected to the state legislature since Reconstruction.

The two-day Grand Celebration and gala for the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum was organized by The Friends of Mississippi Civil Rights Inc, which is not affiliated with the two new museums.

Both Congressman John Lewis and Congressman Bennie Thompson chose not to come to the December 9, 2017, grand opening of the museums after it was announced that President Donald Trump would attend.

Tickets for the Friday night gala are $50 each and can be purchased at this website: FriendsofMississippiCivilRights.org

