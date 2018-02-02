Sanity hearing for a former City of Jackson Administrator charged with murder is canceled in New Orleans

A hearing to evaluate the sanity of a former City of Jackson administrator has been canceled in New Orleans. Forty-six-year-old Mark Hambrick was scheduled for a lunacy hearing in the stabbing death of his 18-month-old daughter Thursday.

Hambrick, who grew up in Mississippi, has been indicted for first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty in the death of Amina Hambrick in October 2017.

A motion in the case states that Hambrick is acutely psychotic.

His lawyer says he believes God ordered him to kill his baby so he would be executed and resurrected as Christ.

Hambrick once worked as Deputy Administrative officer for the City of Jackson.

