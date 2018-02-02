Drive thru flu clinic will be held for Veterans at VA Hospital

Flu season has been fierce at the V-A Medical Center in Jackson. To help veterans, the hospital is holding another Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Saturday, February 3.

Vets just need to bring their ID cards. They do not have to get out of their vehicles. Nurses will be on-site to give the flu vaccine.

The drive-through clinic is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center.

