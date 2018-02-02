New details emerge in shooting death of Yazoo County Man

New details emerged Friday night in the shooting death of a Yazoo County Man. Fifty-year-old Henry Glen Renfrow was shot to death at his home Thursday, on Patterson Road off Highway 49 South. Investigators believe the motive was robbery and the victim happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Yazoo County Sheriff’s Investigator. Terry Gann says two men showed up at Henry Glen Renfrow's home Thursday. Their motive was reportedly to get money and the victim was not the intended target.

“One of the other occupants was in the home at the time had just received a large amount of money from a lawsuit or insurance, or something of that nature. It was known he had just gotten that large amount of money,” said Investigator Gann.

According to Gann, the victim's son answered the door because the men claimed they were having car trouble and needed water.

“He invited the subject in the home, he went to retrieve something larger to put water in and when he came back he was met with the second subject, but he had a mask on and had a rifle in his hand,” said Gann.

The masked gunman and the son then began fighting. Investigators say that's when Renfrow walked in to help his son and was shot and killed. The suspects then fled after the shots were fired, and no money was taken from the home.

Now, Gann is warning residents to be on the lookout.

“If they see someone coming to the door saying they have car problems then they need to notify us. That's how we're going to catch these people if people start calling us,” said Gann.

If you have any information that can help with this case, call Yazoo Crimestoppers at 662-746-TIPS.

