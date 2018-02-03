Jackson State great Robert Brazile selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018

A fourth Jackson State Tiger has received the highest honor in the sport.

Robert Brazile was selected Saturday to the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018.

The Mobile, Alabama native played 10 ironman seasons for the Houston Oilers from 1975 to 1984. Brazile was selected to seven straight Pro Bowls (1976-1982) and six All-Pro teams (1976-1981). He was one of the faces of an Oilers franchise coached by Bum Phillips. Brazile was up for induction by being picked by the Seniors Committee. They considered players for enshrinement whose careers ended at least 25 years ago.

Robert had a Hall of Fame career at Jackson State. He won back to back SWAC titles in 1972 and 1973. He led the conference with 9 interceptions in 1974 and set a JSU record with 129 tackles.

Brazile is no stranger to getting calls to the hall. Robert was selected to the the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 1994, the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame in 1994, the SWAC Hall of Fame in 1995, the Jackson State Hall of Fame in 2003, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2005, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2007, and the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Robert joins Lem Barney, Walter Payton, and Jackie Slater as JSU alums to get the coveted bronze bust. The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend is set for August 2nd - 5th in Canton, Ohio.

