Escaped inmate captured, shot by carjacking victim in Webster County

According to MDOC, escaped inmate, Eugene Robinson, is back in custody.

WCBI reports that the escaped inmate was shot by a carjacking victim in Webster County.

Investigators told WCBI that the carjacking happened early Wednesday morning at North Lake Circle and Highway 9 just north of Eupora.

The victim, a concealed carry permit carrier, fired a gun at Robinson as he drove away with his car.

WCBI reports that deputies said at least one bullet hit the escaped inmate.

Authorities were searching for Robinson, who escaped the George County Regional Facility at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Eugene Robinson escaped in a stolen champagne 2000 GMC Sonoma truck with a Greene County tag GR7 315.

Robinson was convicted of armed robbery in Choctaw County and burglary in Oktibbeha County.

