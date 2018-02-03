Escaped inmate from George County back in custody - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Escaped inmate from George County back in custody

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Eugene Robinson - Source: MDOC Eugene Robinson - Source: MDOC
GEORGE COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to MDOC, escaped inmate, Eugene Robinson, is back in custody.

Authorities were searching for Robinson, who escaped the George County Regional Facility at 7:00 p.m. Saturday. 

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Eugene Robinson escaped in a stolen champagne 2000 GMC Sonoma truck with a Greene County tag GR7 315. 

Robinson was convicted of armed robbery in Choctaw County and burglary in Oktibbeha County. 

