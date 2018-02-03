Escaped inmate from George County back in custody

According to MDOC, escaped inmate, Eugene Robinson, is back in custody.

Authorities were searching for Robinson, who escaped the George County Regional Facility at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Eugene Robinson escaped in a stolen champagne 2000 GMC Sonoma truck with a Greene County tag GR7 315.

WANTED: ESCAPEE STATE INMATE EUGENE ROBINSON, from George Co. Regional Facility 7 p.m. today. Convicted of armed robbery in Choctaw Co. & burglary in Oktibbeha Co. Fled in stolen champagne 2000 GMC Sonoma truck, Greene Co. tag #GR7 315. Call 662-745-6611, ext. 4200, or local LE pic.twitter.com/FgwwbHK3XD — MDOC (@MS_MDOC) February 4, 2018

Robinson was convicted of armed robbery in Choctaw County and burglary in Oktibbeha County.

