Inmate escapes from George County Regional Facility - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Inmate escapes from George County Regional Facility

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Eugene Robinson - Source: MDOC Eugene Robinson - Source: MDOC
GEORGE COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped the George County Regional Facility at 7:00 p.m. Saturday. 

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Eugene Robinson escaped in a stolen champagne 2000 GMC Sonoma truck with a Greene County tag GR7 315. 

Robinson was convicted of armed robbery in Choctaw County and burglary in Oktibbeha County. 

If you have any information, please call 662-745-6677, ext. 4200 or your local law enforcement. 

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly