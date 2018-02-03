Jackson State sweeps rivalry twinbill with Alcorn State

It was a Saturday of celebration in Tiger World. Jackson State fans at the Lee E. Williams AAC found out that Robert Brazile got in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

They also witnessed the Tigers sweep rival Alcorn State.

JSU rallied from 6 down in the final minutes to beat the Braves 60-57. Mo Rivers hit a game tying 3, Chace Franklin the game winning 3 in the final minute of the game. Wayne Brent's Tigers improve to 7-3 in SWAC play, tied for 2nd with Grambling. Montez Robinson's Braves fall to 3-7 in conference play.

The Lady Tigers dominated from start to finish. They led by 30 at one point, going on to beat the Lady Braves 94-69. Like the JSU men, the ladies are also 7-3 in SWAC play. They're tied for 3rd with Grambling. Alcorn is .500 in league play at 5-5.

Jackson State hosts Southern on Monday while Alcorn State travels to Grambling.

