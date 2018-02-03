Emergency and law enforcement officials warn against drinking and driving Super Bowl Sunday

In less than 20 hours, the Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl LII. Emergency and law enforcement officials are warning sports fans not to drink and drive as they prepare to celebrate the big game.

“There is a substantial spike in DUI right as the Super Bowl ends and for few hours after,” said AMR Public Relations Manager Jim Pollard.

Pollard says Super Bowl Sunday has become almost as dangerous as other holiday due to the spike in impaired drivers.

“There is an organization called BACtrack and they studied the percentage of alcohol in the blood of folks arrested for DUI for every day of the year for several years," explained Pollard. "It so happens that New Year's Day is always the day with the highest blood alcohol content, but Super Bowl always comes in 2nd or 3rd.”

Cpl. Kervin Stewart with Mississippi Highway Patrol agrees.

“Yes, statistics have shown that crashes increase and fatalities,” said Stewart.

MHP is kicking off a new crackdown Sunday called Operation C.A.R.E to help combat drunk driving and hopefully save lives.

“From the beginning of Super Bowl, and after the Super Bowl, we're going to be stepping up patrols and looking for those drivers who are on the roadway who shouldn't be on the roadway,” said Stewart.

They also have tips to make sure sports fans have a safe celebration.

“The advice is simple, if you are going to drive, don't drink. If you are going to drink, don't drive," said Stewart. "Have a designated driver if you are going to have party and partake or have a gathering anywhere.”

“It's crucial for party hosts to identify the designated drivers as each couple or group comes in and remember the designated driver is the individual who drinks zero alcohol, not the person who drinks the least," said Pollard. "And you also want to make sure there is plenty of food out with the alcohol and you have nonalcoholic drinks, like soda."

