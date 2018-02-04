Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Meridian - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Meridian

MERIDIAN, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Meridian police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 24th Avenue early Sunday morning. 

A man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers were seen putting a man in the back of a police car at the scene. 

