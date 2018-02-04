Operation C.A.R.E. wants you to be safe on Super Bowl Sunday

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will participate in a national safety campaign on Super Bowl Sunday in an effort to reduce vehicle crashes and enforce traffic safety laws.

Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction (C.A.R.E.) will begin on Sunday at 12:00 P.M. and end at 12:00 A.M.

As part of Operation C.A.R.E., all available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols to combat the recent statewide increase in traffic fatalities along with speeding and distracted driving issues.

Safety checkpoints will also be established during the period to remove impaired drivers from the roadways and promote seat belt usage.

MHP want you to know that statistics show impaired driving crashes spike on Super Bowl Sunday when motorists are traveling to and from game festivities.

To ensure everyone is on the winning team, MHP ask that you have a sober designated driver to be in place along with responsible decisions while traveling on the roadways.

