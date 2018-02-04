UPDATE: "Career criminal" arrested for Clinton Mexican restaurant burglary

Clinton Police have arrested the suspect in the February 4 burglary of Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant in Clinton.

On Sunday around 2:00 a.m., Michael Keith Gant made forced entry into the Salsa's Mexican Restaurant on Springridge Road in Clinton. The suspect stole the cash register and made off with $300 in cash.

On Sunday evening, Clinton Police arrested 54-year-old Michael Keith Gant of Jackson on one count of business burglary. Gant is in custody of the city of Clinton Police Department and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Gant is described by police as a career criminal with at least 13 arrests for drug possession, business and residential burglary dating back to 1991. Gant’s record includes arrests in Indianola, Greenville, Richland, Ridgeland, Jackson, Hinds County and Clinton.

Gant has a 2008 conviction for burglary of the El Sombrero Restaurant in Clinton and was currently out on bond for burglary of a Mexican restaurant in Ridgeland.

