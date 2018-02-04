Clinton PD: Man breaks into Mexican restaurant; gets away with cash register

The Clinton Police Department needs help locating a man who broke into Salsa's Mexican Restaurant on Springridge Road early Sunday morning.

The suspect, a white man wearing eye glasses, button down shirt and checkered pants, made a forced entry into the restaurant at 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect stole the cash register and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, you are asked to call Clinton Police at (601)924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at (601)355-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved