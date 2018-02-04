2 Mississippi State prepares for Monday showdown with #6 South Carolina

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

A rematch of last season’s NCAA championship game is set for a sold-out Humphrey Coliseum Monday night as No. 2 Mississippi State meets sixth-ranked South Carolina.

Tip for the game, presented by Mississippi Ford Dealers, is set for 6 p.m., with ESPN2 broadcasting the game nationally. The contest will also be available online on WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app.

The MSU Radio Network will carry the game on stations around the state. A live audio stream can be found online at www.HailState.com/Plus and the TuneIn app.

Fans are asked to wear white to the battle between the Top 2 teams in the SEC standings. Mississippi State tops the league with a 9-0 record. MSU is one of two undefeated teams in the country with a program-best 23-0 record.

State kept its perfect start intact with a thrilling 57-53 come-from-behind road win at No. 15 Missouri on Thursday. Blair Schaefer led the way with an SEC personal-best 20 points, while Victoria Vivians tallied 15 points, including the go-ahead basket in the final seconds.

Teaira McCowan collected her 16th double-double of the year with 17 points and 17 rebounds. McCowan and Vivians are the SEC’s top-scoring duo, rating third and fourth on the year averaging 19.8 and 19.4 ppg, respectively.

McCowan is also one of the country’s top rebounders, rating third in the Division I ranks with 13.0 rpg.

South Carolina is 18-4 overall and 7-2 in SEC play after having a four-game win streak halted with an 83-58 setback against No. 1 UConn on Thursday.

A’ja Wilson leads South Carolina with 22.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Alexis Jennings and Tyasha Harris add 13.9 and 13.7 ppg, respectively, in SEC contests.