Yazoo City & MSU alum Fletcher Cox is a Super Bowl champion

A Yazoo City native wins the Lombardi Trophy in his Super Bowl debut. Fletcher Cox had 2 tackles and 6 total pressures as the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33.
The Philadelphia defensive line forced a turnover when it mattered most. A strip-sack of Tom Brady in the final minutes led to a Jake Elliott field goal that gave the Eagles an 8 point lead.
Cox becomes the 21st former Mississippi State Bulldog to win a Super Bowl.
Fletcher Cox poppin bottles ?????? pic.twitter.com/9KSiy5AfY2— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018
"It's going to be a fiesta tonight."— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2018
???????? @fcoxx_91
??: @NFLGameDay Prime #SBLII pic.twitter.com/YxMU0ZHFt1
Six total pressures for Fletcher Cox! #SBLII pic.twitter.com/i2x7WJxtrd— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 5, 2018
SEC ?? Super Bowl Champions! pic.twitter.com/wBHounL0Xv— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 5, 2018
