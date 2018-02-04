Yazoo City & MSU alum Fletcher Cox is a Super Bowl champion - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Yazoo City & MSU alum Fletcher Cox is a Super Bowl champion

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
A Yazoo City native wins the Lombardi Trophy in his Super Bowl debut. Fletcher Cox had 2 tackles and 6 total pressures as the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33.

The Philadelphia defensive line forced a turnover when it mattered most. A strip-sack of Tom Brady in the final minutes led to a Jake Elliott field goal that gave the Eagles an 8 point lead.

Cox becomes the 21st former Mississippi State Bulldog to win a Super Bowl.

