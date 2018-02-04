Yazoo City & MSU alum Fletcher Cox is a Super Bowl champion

A Yazoo City native wins the Lombardi Trophy in his Super Bowl debut. Fletcher Cox had 2 tackles and 6 total pressures as the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33.

The Philadelphia defensive line forced a turnover when it mattered most. A strip-sack of Tom Brady in the final minutes led to a Jake Elliott field goal that gave the Eagles an 8 point lead.

Cox becomes the 21st former Mississippi State Bulldog to win a Super Bowl.

Fletcher Cox poppin bottles ?????? pic.twitter.com/9KSiy5AfY2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

Six total pressures for Fletcher Cox! #SBLII pic.twitter.com/i2x7WJxtrd — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 5, 2018

SEC ?? Super Bowl Champions! pic.twitter.com/wBHounL0Xv — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 5, 2018

