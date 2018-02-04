"Souper Bowl" brings fun and food to less fortunate

The Salvation Army Kicked off their 21st Annual Souper Bowl in Jackson.

The charitable event featured endless soups from some of the best restaurants in Jackson.

The Bowl is a fun community event that coincides with every Super Bowl and every year there is a silent auction and live entertainment.

This year featured a tailgate tent, sponsored by The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, jerseys from the Mississippi Braves and famous local jerseys for raffle.

The people that put together the Souper Bowl every year know that this is more than a big deal for Jackson," said Lt. Matt Hedgren, with the Salvation Army. "The Bowl is another way to raise awareness and funds to help the less fortunate everywhere."

"Today is not about football. It's about S-O-U-P," added Hedgren. "We have the best restaurants and the best people and celebrities from around the city serving people here today. We help the less fortunate all year long and the money from all of these people make this possible for us to continue to do great work, not just in Jackson, but around the world."

All donations and money that patrons pay to get into the Souper Bowl go to the Salvation Army and their charities.

