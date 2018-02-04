Vicksburg native appears in third Super Bowl

One of the big headlines in Super Bowl LII was Vicksburg's own Malcom Butler - who plays for the New England Patriots, except tonight - he didn't.

But either way, fans in his hometown say they were happy to show their Patriot pride

Number 21 on the field, but number 1 in hearts of Vicksburg residents, the former Hinds Community College and Alcorn State football player made his third appearance in a Super Bowl match up.

“If a man or a woman have a child like that, you can’t ask for nothing better,” said Butler’s step-father Greg Hubson. “He never complains. He’s a go-getter.”

“It is so awesome!” added Butler’s grandmother Betty Davis. “I’m so proud of him. I just about cry every time I see him.”

Butler signed with the New England Patriots back in 2014 and has since helped the team win two Super Bowls.

Butler made a name for himself after intercepting what many thought would have been a game winning pass against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

“When you come from a Popeyes, to go to college, then go to the NFL to professional league, the highest you can go in athletics and you shine and you never forget your humble beginnings, it’s awesome.” said Vicksburg mayor George Flaggs. “It’s great for the city of Vicksburg. It’s great for the state of Mississippi and it’s great for this nation.”

Family and friends say regardless of the game’s outcome, they’re happy to just see Butler doing what he loves.

