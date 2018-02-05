Five Lady Eagles in double figures as Southern Miss beats Marshall

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

The Southern Miss women’s basketball team (13-9, 5-4) used a balanced scoring attack to notch a 70-61 win over Marshall (7-15, 1-8) Sunday afternoon in Reed Green Coliseum. The contest featured five Lady Eagles collecting 10 or more points for the first time this season.

“We had a balanced scoring attack and our freshman, Allie Kennedy, showed some poise for us at the point guard spot,” said Head Coach Joye Lee-McNelis. “Megan Brown made some big plays for us in a crunch situation, Jayla King was someone that made some plays for us, despite her struggling early, and Respect Leaphart had another double-digit game. When you look at it as a whole, we’re able to have a few players step up in the absence of Shonte Hailes. We saw Allie Kennedy grow up before our eyes and understand flow of game.”

King led the Southern Miss scorers with 15 points and 10 rebounds, her ninth double-double of the season, while also collecting her first multiple block game with a career-high 3 blocks. She also handed out five helpers, tying her career mark for assists.

Alarie Mayze, Leaphart, Brown and Kennedy were the other Lady Eagles to crack the double-digit scoring barrier.

Kennedy’s 12 total points sets a new career-high and her four-of-four performance from the foul line also establishes a new personal best. Kennedy’s first pair free throws, coming at the beginning of the fourth quarter, were key to stoppering a would-be Herd comeback and came amidst an 11-1 run. Today’s contest was the first time in 16 games that the freshman put her toe to the nail

“I’ve struggled a little bit, but the encouragement I’ve gotten from the team and coaches has been unbelievable,” Kennedy said. “Now that Shonte Hailes is out it’s time for me to step up and do what everyone has been telling me what I can do.”

With her 10 total points, Mayze has registered back-to-back 10 point games for the first time in her career.

Sophomore point guard Shonte Hailes did not play today due to an ankle sprain suffered earlier in the week.

Both Southern Miss basketball teams will be in action inside Reed Green Saturday, Feb. 10. The women face Old Dominion at 2 p.m. and the men’s team will welcome Charlotte at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for the double-header can be purchased online at SouthernMissTickets.com, or by calling the Athletic Ticket Office at 1-800-844-TICK (8425) as well as visiting the Pat Ferlise Ticket Center.

All former Lady Eagle letterwinners will be recognized during the game against the Monarchs. Letterwinners will receive up to four complimentary tickets and are invited to a pregame social that begins at noon. Contact Eric Beatty at (601)-266-6629 or Eric.Beatty@usm.edu by Thursday, Feb 8. to reserve your complimentary tickets.

Fans can watch the game on CUSA.TV or listen to Josh West on the broadcast via The Score 1400 AM or the Southern Miss Game Day App starting 30 minutes before tipoff.

