Chace & Christina key to Jackson State sweep of Alcorn State

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Lemme tell you a story about Chace and Christina.
Chace Franklin made only two shots on Saturday. One of those was a game winning three with 17 seconds to go.
Christina Ellis was 12 of 16 from the field, totaling a career high 31 points. Franklin and Ellis fueled a Jackson State sweep over Alcorn State.
Another rivalry renews Monday for JSU as Southern comes to town. The twinbill starts at 5:30pm, the men's matchup tips at 8:00pm. The nightcap will be televised on ESPNU.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.