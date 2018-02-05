Chace & Christina key to Jackson State sweep of Alcorn State

Lemme tell you a story about Chace and Christina.

Chace Franklin made only two shots on Saturday. One of those was a game winning three with 17 seconds to go.

Christina Ellis was 12 of 16 from the field, totaling a career high 31 points. Franklin and Ellis fueled a Jackson State sweep over Alcorn State.

Another rivalry renews Monday for JSU as Southern comes to town. The twinbill starts at 5:30pm, the men's matchup tips at 8:00pm. The nightcap will be televised on ESPNU.

