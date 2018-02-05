Millsaps winning streak snapped by first place Centre

Press Release from Millsaps Athletics

The men's basketball team took a 29-24 lead to the halftime locker room, but the visiting Colonels of Centre College were able to score the last five points of the game to escape the Hangar Dome with a 65-62 win. With the loss the Majors fall to 7-15 overall and 4-7 in the SAA. Centre improves to 14-7 overall and remains atop the conference standings with a 9-2 SAA mark.



Millsaps opened up the game on a 10-3 run that included a pair of three pointers from sophomores She'Chem Grant and James Turner to grab the early lead. The Colonels settled in, and eventually took a 20-19 lead with less than five minutes to play in the half. Millsaps closed the half by scoring 10 of the final 14 points to hold the 29-24 halftime advantage.



Grant really provided a spark off the bench as he had 11 first half points to lead all scorers.



The Majors came out of the locker room absolutely on fire. Junior Michael Sullivan made good on three free throw attempts, and also drilled a field goal from behind the arc to help push the Millsaps lead to 44-28 at the first meida timeout of the half.



The two squads traded baskets during the middle part of the half, and with 7:25 left to play the Majors still held a 56-41 lead.



The first-place Colonels dug in however and took a 60-58 lead on a three-pointer with less than two minutes to play. Sullivan had the answer for Millsaps on the next possession as he buried a three-pointer and was fouled on the attempt. He converted the and-one to put Millsaps up 62-60.



Unfortunately Centre closed the game by scoring the final five points to escape with the win.



Grant finished the game with 15 points to the lead the Majors scoring attack. He was joined in double-figures by Sullivan who had 14.



Millsaps heads out of town this weekend for the final two SAA road games of the year. They will be at Rhodes on Friday night and at Hendrix on Sunday afternoon.

