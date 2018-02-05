Coming up on WLBT: The Philadelphia Eagles soar to Super Bowl Champs

It was a rematch that left the Eagles on top. We'll have more on Super Bowl 52 and how fans are celebrating in the metro and around the country.

Meanwhile, tragedy strikes in the NFL family. At the top of the hour, we'll have more on the death of Edwin Jackson.

The water crisis is not completely over in Jackson as several residents are waking up with little no pressure. We'll have details when you join us.

See you in 10.

~Joy