86-year-old woman dead after house fire in West

Posted: Sunday, February 4 2018 4:36 PM EST 2018-02-04 21:36:19 GMT Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 10:04 AM EST 2018-02-05 15:04:41 GMT This is a 2017 photo of Edwin Jackson of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. (Source: Associated Press)
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
Posted: Sunday, February 4 2018 11:57 PM EST 2018-02-05 04:57:02 GMT Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 10:47 AM EST 2018-02-05 15:47:29 GMT A Dodge Ram ad that used a speech by Martin Luther King, Jr., is drawing ire on social media. Posted: Monday, February 5 2018 4:16 AM EST 2018-02-05 09:16:40 GMT Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 10:49 AM EST 2018-02-05 15:49:22 GMT A Chilean sex-abuse victim says Pope Francis received a letter in 2015 that graphically detailed his abuse and a church cover-up, contradicting the pope's insistence that no victims had come forward. Posted: Monday, February 5 2018 9:44 AM EST 2018-02-05 14:44:51 GMT Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 9:44 AM EST 2018-02-05 14:44:51 GMT
Philadelphians tore light poles out of the ground and committed other acts of vandalism in the wake of their team’s win in Super Bowl LII.
breaking Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 9:23 AM EST 2018-02-05 14:23:51 GMT
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.
Posted: Friday, February 2 2018 11:06 AM EST 2018-02-02 16:06:19 GMT Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 10:38 AM EST 2018-02-05 15:38:04 GMT 10 ads likely to stand out during Super Bowl 52. Posted: Monday, February 5 2018 12:16 AM EST 2018-02-05 05:16:41 GMT Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 10:48 AM EST 2018-02-05 15:48:46 GMT Already facing the rest of his life in prison, former sports doctor Larry Nassar faces a third and final sentence in a sexual assault scandal. Posted: Sunday, February 4 2018 7:26 PM EST 2018-02-05 00:26:38 GMT Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 12:52 AM EST 2018-02-05 05:52:26 GMT
The Latest: Male celebrities dominate in Super Bowl ads.
Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 9:50 AM EST 2018-02-05 14:50:50 GMT Authorities have not released the name of the 2-year-old. (Source WOIO)
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified a 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.
