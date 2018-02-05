92-year-old woman dead after house fire in West

Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 11:45 AM EST 2018-02-05 16:45:59 GMT Aaron Masteron (Source: Facebook)
A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.
More >> Posted: Sunday, February 4 2018 4:36 PM EST 2018-02-04 21:36:19 GMT Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 10:04 AM EST 2018-02-05 15:04:41 GMT This is a 2017 photo of Edwin Jackson of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. (Source: Associated Press)
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
More >> Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 10:50 AM EST 2018-02-05 15:50:36 GMT (Source: WTOL)
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.
More >> Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 4:45 AM EST 2018-02-05 09:45:21 GMT
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
Posted: Sunday, February 4 2018 11:57 PM EST 2018-02-05 04:57:02 GMT Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 1:27 PM EST 2018-02-05 18:27:34 GMT A Dodge Ram ad that used a speech by Martin Luther King, Jr., is drawing ire on social media.
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.
Posted: Monday, February 5 2018 4:16 AM EST 2018-02-05 09:16:40 GMT Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 1:28 PM EST 2018-02-05 18:28:12 GMT A Chilean sex-abuse victim says Pope Francis received a letter in 2015 that graphically detailed his abuse and a church cover-up, contradicting the pope's insistence that no victims had come forward.
Philadelphians tore light poles out of the ground and committed other acts of vandalism in the wake of their team’s win in Super Bowl LII.
Posted: Friday, February 2 2018 11:06 AM EST 2018-02-02 16:06:19 GMT Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 11:48 AM EST 2018-02-05 16:48:34 GMT 10 ads likely to stand out during Super Bowl 52. Posted: Monday, February 5 2018 12:16 AM EST 2018-02-05 05:16:41 GMT Updated: Monday, February 5 2018 1:28 PM EST 2018-02-05 18:28:52 GMT Already facing the rest of his life in prison, former sports doctor Larry Nassar faces a third and final sentence in a sexual assault scandal.