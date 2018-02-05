92-year-old woman dead after house fire in West - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

92-year-old woman dead after house fire in West

Source: West Fire Chief Source: West Fire Chief
WEST, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A woman is dead after her home caught fire in West on Jody Saffold Road.

92-year-old Beatrice Grant was not able to escape.

According to the Holmes County Coroner, her body will be sent to the state crime lab.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m.

The West Fire Chief says that the house was fully involved and Holmes County Sheriff's Department was also on scene.

