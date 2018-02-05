JPD searching for man who stole items from the Jackson Zoo

The Jackson Police Department is searching for a man who stole items from the Jackson Zoo.
According to a tweet from JPD, the theft happened Sunday, January 28.
Recognize this man? He is responsible for the theft of some items at the Jackson Zoo, that happened on last this week.
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.
A Chilean sex-abuse victim says Pope Francis received a letter in 2015 that graphically detailed his abuse and a church cover-up, contradicting the pope's insistence that no victims had come forward.More >>
