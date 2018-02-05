JPD searching for man who stole items from the Jackson Zoo - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD searching for man who stole items from the Jackson Zoo

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: JPD Source: JPD
Source: JPD Source: JPD
Source: JPD Source: JPD
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is searching for a man who stole items from the Jackson Zoo. 

According to a tweet from JPD, the theft happened Sunday, January 28. 

If you have an information, pleas contact police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS(8477)

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly