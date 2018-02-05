JPD searching for man who stole items from the Jackson Zoo

The Jackson Police Department is searching for a man who stole items from the Jackson Zoo.

According to a tweet from JPD, the theft happened Sunday, January 28.

Recognize this man? He is responsible for the theft of some items at the Jackson Zoo, that happened on last this week. #JPD needs your help in identifying him. Any info, call 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/OaXi6sOLwD — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 5, 2018

If you have an information, pleas contact police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS(8477)

