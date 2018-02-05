Suspect in Kingston Frazier case pleads guilty to accessory charge

D'Allen Washington, one of the three people charged in connection with the death of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier, has pled guilty to one count of accessory after the fact to kidnapping.

18-year-old Washington also pled guilty to one count of robbery in an unrelated case.

A judge will sentence Washington on March 26, but that depends on the statement he gives in the prosecution of suspected shooter Byron McBride.

The May 18 murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier sent shock waves throughout the community.

According to investigators, his mother's car was stolen from the Kroger parking lot on I-55, while he was in the backseat. He was found a short time later on a dead end road in Gluckstadt, shot to death in the backseat of the car.

We are following this story and will update as more information becomes available.

