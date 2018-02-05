C-SPAN bus stops through Jackson on "50 Capitals Tour"

C-SPAN's "50 Capitals Tour" brought their Campaign bus to Jackson Monday.

The interactive learning center stopped by Northwest Jackson and Bailey APAC Middle Schools.

"The biggest takeaway, I believe, is going to be the resources available - not only for the teachers, but for the students," said the Principal of Northwest Jackson Middle School, Kevin Culver. "They learn to do quick searches on the website - the C-SPAN website - they're able to search any and everything dealing with government.

The Public Affairs Network is funded through satellite and cable networks like Comcast, which they say allows them to provide non-commercial, editorially-balanced coverage as a public service.

"Yes, we do cover national topics, but we get input from people all over the country, who can call in, tweet in, text in, email in - and tell us what they're thinking, instead of us telling them what to think," said Joel Bacon, a Marketing Representative with C-SPAN.

At 8:30 Tuesday morning, the bus will be used as a production studio outside the Capitol, asking Attorney General Jim Hood what he believes the most important issue is in the state of Mississippi.

It's open to the public afterward.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved