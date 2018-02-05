Sheriff: Teen killed was in 'wrong place at the wrong time'

A high school student who was shot to death in Mississippi was an innocent bystander in a drug dispute between other people.
Banks says 15-year-old Jauquavous Whitehead had never been in trouble with the law and was "in the wrong place at the wrong time."
The high school sophomore was shot to death Wednesday outside a Greenwood housing complex.
The sheriff says a 24-year-old woman and two 18-year-old men were held for investigation. Their names were not immediately released.
Banks says the shooting was part of a drug-related turf war. This included a Dec. 6 shooting at the Greenwood Country Club, where a kitchen employee was shot outside the building after hours.
That shooting led to six arrests.
