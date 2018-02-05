Sheriff says 15 year old shot and killed in Greenwood was an innocent bystander

He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Moss Point Police are searching for a group of men responsible for killing a man after they broke into a home to rob people attending a Super Bowl party.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.More >>
A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made a joint visit to the Cincinnati-area Monday.More >>
