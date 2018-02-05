Flu remains widespread as vaccination are becoming harder to find

Mississippi is still having a widespread outbreak of influenza. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the flu season continues to be challenging and the flu has been intense across the nation.

Adults and children have died.

One pediatric death has been reported in Mississippi.

MEA has been flooded with patients, now doses of flu vaccine is running low for those under 65 years of age and those over 65 get a more potent vaccination.

According to Brandon's MEA Medical Director Dr. Amy Hollman, "It's certainly been a long flu season, so people want to say it's too late to get the flu shot, and I say probably, because a lot of people are out of flu shots," explained Brandon MEA Medical Director Dr. Amy Hollman. "We actually still have a little bit but places where people normally get their flu shots are out at this point."

No one knows when this long influenza season will peak, so the CDC says it is not too late for adults and children to get the flu shot, adding the vaccination may now provide some relief.

"I am told we have not received notice of shortages in the field," said a State Health Department spokeswoman.

Like last flu season, adult flu vaccines offered at county health department clinics are only for those who are underinsured or uninsured and who meet certain high-risk criteria.

Those 18 and under who are eligible for the Vaccines for Children Program can receive flu vaccination for $10.

Insurance, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is accepted for children’s flu shots.

