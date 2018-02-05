Thieves stealing car parts with valuable metals

Law enforcement is warning motorists that thieves may be after your vehicle; more specifically, a car part underneath.

Just over a week ago the Big Fix Clinic in Pearl, got clipped.

"When we looked underneath we saw the saw blades left under the van and that the catalytic converter had been sawed off," said Shelby Parsons.

Thieves who cut off the car part were after the valuable platinum metals inside. It's not much, just a few grams, but you get several converters and it can add up.

We learned two were sawed off the U Haul business next door, and even more taken off trucks at their Jackson location on Highway 80.

"As a non-profit, it kind of hurts," added Parsons. "Not only is someone stealing from us, they're stealing from the animals that we help every day. We fix about 6 thousand animals a year so any costs that are taken from us is also taken away from the animals we help."

The Big Fix had to pay a 500 dollar deductible to get their catalytic converter replaced, an $1,800 job. Costly damage left behind by thieves after precious metals.

"Unfortunate that someone felt this is a way they could get some money and really unfortunate that we're a non-profit and this hurts everyone that we help," said Parsons.

Pearl police are investigating the thefts. They have identified the person they believe is responsible, and hope to make an arrest soon.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.