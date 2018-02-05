Nick Weatherspoon named SEC Freshman of the Week

Press Release from the Southeastern Conference

SEC Freshman of the Week

Mississippi State’s Nick Weatherspoon, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard from Canton, Miss., averaged 15.5 points, three rebounds and two assists in wins at South Carolina and over Georgia. At South Carolina, he totaled 17 points to snap the Bulldogs’ 12-game losing streak on the road. He converted 7 of his 9 field goal attempts to add 14 points and four rebounds against Georgia. Weatherspoon shot 63.6 percent (14-of-22) from the field for the week.

SEC Player of the Week

Missouri’s Kassius Robertson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior guard from Toronto, Ontario, averaged 19 points, 3.5 rebounds and four assists in wins at Alabama and over No. 21 Kentucky. He iced away the win over the Wildcats in the closing minutes, shooting a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line, and finished tied for the team lead with 16 points. Robertson’s 22-point effort against the Crimson Tide was his fifth game scoring 20-or-points for the Tigers during conference action. He sank 4-of-5 free throws in the final five minutes at Alabama to help secure the victory for the Tigers – Mizzou’s second road conference win. Robertson led Mizzou in assists in both wins, dishing out four dimes in both games.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.