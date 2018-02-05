Mississippi lawmakers considers a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks

Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating the man they believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media.More >>
Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating the man they believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
Florida parents made their son believed he had seven brain tumors and was going to die before being arrested for fraud and child abuse last week.More >>
Florida parents made their son believed he had seven brain tumors and was going to die before being arrested for fraud and child abuse last week.More >>
Officials identified 50-year-old Fabian Dwight Dailey as the victim in the shooting.More >>
Officials identified 50-year-old Fabian Dwight Dailey as the victim in the shooting.More >>
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.More >>
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.More >>
WIS has obtained the 911 recordings of people calling in after the fatal Amtrak-CSX train crash that killed two Amtrak employees.More >>
WIS has obtained the 911 recordings of people calling in after the fatal Amtrak-CSX train crash that killed two Amtrak employees.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a Colorado sheriff's deputy has been shot and killed while investigating a stolen vehicle.More >>
Authorities say a Colorado sheriff's deputy has been shot and killed while investigating a stolen vehicle.More >>
Authorities have canceled an endangered missing alert for a Warren County husband and wife.More >>
Authorities have canceled an endangered missing alert for a Warren County husband and wife.More >>