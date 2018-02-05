Mississippi lawmakers considers a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would make this state's abortion laws among the most restrictive in the nation.

The state's current law allows abortions up to 20 weeks. If House Bill 1510 becomes law, Mississippi would have the earliest abortion ban in the country.

Jackson Women's Health Organization Director Shannon Brewer says they perform abortions up to 16 weeks. House Bill 1510 would require that be dropped to 15 weeks.



"We've seen a little over 200 women this past year that fell in that range," Brewer explained. So, that's 200 women that it would've affected."



Bill sponsor Representative Andy Gipson and other supporters argued the bill on the House floor Friday with points like this.



"The medical science shows that the women who have abortions from 8 weeks to 18 weeks increase their risk of serious damage, personal injury, or death by 2,000 percent," said Gipson. "What we're interested in as a state is the protection of life, the mother's life and health and the unborn child's life and health."



The bill does make exceptions including when the life of the mother is at risk or in cases of severe fetal abnormality.



But for Jackson Women's Health Organization, they anticipate the constitutionality of a 15-week ban would likely be challenged in the courts.



"I think it should be fought for," noted Brewer. "Not for our benefit at this clinic but for women's benefit because then you're telling them what they can and can't do."



Gipson says they are operating under the legal framework established by Roe v. Wade that recognized a woman's constitutional right to abortion.



"We're not taking that away," Gipson said. "If a woman's going to decide to terminate her pregnancy, surely it can be made before 3 months have elapsed and the child has grown into a miniature person."

The bill is now in the hands of the Senate. The Lieutenant Governor says that since he's been elected, he's worked to make the state the safest place in America for an unborn child.

Bill sponsors also say the Governor has indicated his support of the legislation.

