Man arrested after pursuit in North Mississippi now faces kidnapping charges

At least two deputies were injured during a pursuit in North Mississippi last week and now the Iuka man arrested, faces additional charges of kidnapping.

According to WCBI, 32-year-old Samuel Jacob Rice was trying to get away from Alcorn County deputies when he drove into Tishomingo County.

While a Game Warden was helping a deputy whose car was stuck, Rice hit that vehicle at a high rate of speed. He stopped his Jeep Wrangler but took off again injuring another officer.

Rice is charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and two counts of kidnapping for holding two people at gunpoint.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved